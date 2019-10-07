Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 5000 West Harrison Road Longview , TX 75604 (903)-759-9493 Graveside service 11:00 AM Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 W Harrison Rd, Longview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Mae Everett, age 84 passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Patricia was born November 30, 1934 in Morris, Oklahoma to Earl Henry Gosnell and Lonnie Burney Gosnell.



Patricia was a very quiet, strong and generous woman who loved to garden and could grow just about anything. She was a very caring and loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Patricia is survived by; daughter Linda Nell Garza (Richard), son James Keith Everett(Teri); sister Carolyn McLane (Travis), brother Kenneth Gosnell, sister Shirley Dunning, brother Eddie Gosnell (Sally); grandchildren, Jennifer Perryman (Bruce), Rachel Spearmen (Jessie), Angela Nieto (Mark), Alex Everett, Ross Everett; eight great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Everett; brothers Dale Gosnell and Charles Gosnell.



A graveside service for Patricia will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 W Harrison Rd, Longview, Texas 75604.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



