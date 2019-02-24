Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Inez Browning. View Sign

Patricia Inez Browning passed away on February 20, 2019 and is now in the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Pat was born January 11, 1943 in Tyler, Texas to Wilson & Marjorie Hill. She married Edward Hardy Browning on December 30, 1961 at Central Baptist Church, Tyler.



Pat first attended Tyler Jr. College and then East Texas State before completing her college work at what is now known as the University of North Texas in Denton earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1964.



Pat loved learning new things, staying busy, and serving her Lord and others. Over the years, she worked in banking, held various positions with library and secretarial duties in churches which she was a member, developed engineering documents with computer based software tools for Brown and Root, and was a substitute teacher in numerous Houston area schools.



Pat loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and worshiped Him in music with the church choirs in which she served. She also honored Him in the writing of songs that witnessed to others her joy as a Child of God.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Catherine Drake.



She is survived by her husband Edward of 57 years, brother Jim Hill & wife Clara, nephew Steven Hill & wife Andrea, niece Stephanie Boyd & husband Sandy, and numerous great nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home-Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will begin at 1pm. The funeral service will begin at 2pm and will be followed by a grave-side service.



Reverend Duane Kelley and George Mueller will officiate the services. Jim Hill, Steve Hill, Stuart Mueller, Steven Mueller, Charlie Rinehart, and Bob Beasley will serve as pall bearers.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Pat's memory to:



The Alzheimer's Alliance of



211 Winchester Drive



Tyler, TX 75701



903-509-8323



Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum

