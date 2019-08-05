Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Memorial service 2:00 PM Fairwood United Methodist Church Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tyler resident Patricia Marie Fullingim was born in Midland, TX on March 15, 1966 and passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She began her education at Hanks Elementary School in El Paso, TX.. As a graduate of TK Gorman, she continued her studies at UT Tyler where she completed her Bachelors in Business. Tricia was a woman of many skills and talents, one of the smartest women you ever knew, always moving forward. Not only did she gain her Teaching Certificate at West Texas A&M University, she received her insurance and securities licenses. In her lifetime, Tricia's accomplishments led her to her former husband Douglas Gene Fullingim and together they would establish multiple, successful businesses. Anyone that knew Tricia recognized she had an entrepreneur mind and the voice to get there. Preceded in death were her parents James Roy and Barbara Jean Brewer and Roy Wayne and Margie Marie B. Morrison- Survived by her sisters Kathryn Ann Goerdel and Carla Jean Brewer. Tricia not only excelled in education and her career but she would say her greatest achievements were her daughters Haley Michelle and Lindsey Marie Fullingim and her first granddaughter Ella Marie Smith, whom she loved more than anything in this world.



Tricia was known for her loving and free spirit, she had compassion and the willingness to put others before her as she played a motherly role to many. She had the courage to say what was always on her mind and a witty sense of humor to back it up. There was never a dull moment in the presence of such a powerhouse individual, a true blessing to this world Patricia Marie Fullingim will be dearly missed.



Until we meet again...



Survived by: (Nephews) William Bradley Casey, Richard Brandon Tuel and James Cole Harper. (Niece) Hannah Ray Hanks. (Great Niece) Aliyah Kristine Casey and (Great Nephew) David James Casey. Also survived by other loving family members and life long friends.



Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Fairwood United Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas.



