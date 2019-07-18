Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 10:30 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Patricia "Pat" Faith Arnett Leonard, 71, of Tyler will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dwayne McCrary officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.Mrs. Leonard passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Tyler. She was born October 30, 1947 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Wayne and Lila Ray Arnett.Pat graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin in 1965. She was an avid reader, gardener, and beach lover but delighted most in her relationship with Jesus. She was steadfast in her devotion to the Lord and fully rested in the promise of an eternity in Heaven, a fact that brings her loved ones most needed comfort. Pat adored being a wife, a mother, a grandmother but most especially, a great-grandmother. Lovingly referred to as "Nana", she supported, encouraged, and so fiercely loved her family and friends with unparalleled care and devotion. She never missed an event or celebration regardless of size or occasion and treated each with the utmost importance. She was the first to offer help with a home project and never showed up without homemade cookies or wine. She loved a good meal, playing cards, and blackberry mojitos in the company of friends and family. Each year, she looked forward to her family's summer vacation in Florida. She was always the first awake and could be found sipping coffee and eating toast on the balcony, eagerly waiting for company to share the sunrise and sounds of the waves with her. She was the first down to the sand and the last to come up and always complained that the week ended too quickly. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and truly a Nana to all. We are heartbroken to lose her but take joy in knowing she is rejoicing in Heaven.Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lila Arnett; her sister, Hope Smith ; her sister, Janet Armoto; brother-in-law, Nicholas Armoto; nephew, Nicholas Armoto Jr.; brother-in-law, Alfred "Butch" Golding; and her great- nephew, Marcos Ian Wait. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David H. Leonard; daughter, Lisa McCrary and husband Rick; son, David J. Leonard; granddaughter, Jessica Pope and husband William; granddaughter, Jordan McCrary and best friend Chad Haynes; great-granddaughter, Brooks Pope; her sister, Carol Golding; niece, Paula Loden and husband Scott; great-nephew, Bradley Loden and wife Jill; great-nephew, Jackson; niece, Jennifer Branch and husband Connor; great-niece, Aubree; great-nephew, Caiden; her sister, Jeanne Wait and husband Jan; nephew, Jeremy Wait and wife Kristina; great-niece, Ivy; great-nephew, Jared Wait and wife Amalia; great-nephew, Ethan; niece, Kim Dahl and husband David, great-niece, Heather Grotjahn; great-nephew, David Dahl; niece, Robin Armoto, great-niece, Nikki Lee William; great-nephew, John Britton; niece, Michelle Pearson, great-niece, Jerah Lee Hutchins and great-nephew, Matthew Pearson; as well as numerous friends she considered family.Pallbearers are Connor Branch, Chad Haynes, Bradley Loden, William Pope, Joseph Shoemake, and Jared Wait. Honorary pallbearer is Jeremy Wait.Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.If desired, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 130727, Tyler, TX 75713.

