Services for Patricia "Pat" Burns, 79, of Frankston (formerly of Whitehouse), will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating.



Mrs. Burns passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Tyler. She was born December 27, 1939 in Dallas to Edward Jackson Barber and Reba Maureen Jones Barber.



Pat was an avid fisherman and excellent cook, as well as the rock and foundation of her family and friends. Ms. Pat's contribution to her family and friends was immeasurable. She graduated from Chapel Hill High School. She was an accounting professional for 39 years at Howe Baker Engineers.



Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Earl Barber and sister, Audrey Barber Olyer. She is survived by her loving family including her brother, Billy Jack Barber of Tyler; her daughter, Kim Glaspie and husband Wayne of Frankston; son, Chris Burns and wife Patty of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Jake Glaspie, James Glaspie and Justin & Heather Glaspie; nieces, Shelley Goettelman, Deyon Soto, Cindy Eads, Sheila Pannell and Martha Anne Alden.



Honorary pallbearers will be David Eads Jr, Carter Pannell, P.T. Burns, Dexter Hadjeson, Dave Diduch, Johnathan Campbell, Troy Wright, Kevin Carlile and Bruce Walker.



Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 1114 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75701.



