A funeral service for Patricia Ann "Pat" Goebel Brown, of Tyler, will be held in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The Very Rev. Hank Lanik will officiate. Visitation will begin at 1:30. Mrs. Brown passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020.



Pat was born on June 9, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Anne and Harold Goebel. Pat graduated from Incarnate Word High School in 1951 and went on to attend the



In 2001, Pat and Dick moved to Emerald Bay so they could be closer to their grandchildren. Pat loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She also loved the Texas Longhorns, a good game of golf, her Dining Divas, and travel. The mountains were her favorite destination - or anywhere with family. She knew that "the most important trip you may take in life is meeting people halfway."



Pat had the best sense of humor and will be remembered for pulling pranks on unsuspecting friends. She loved a good party, especially if it revolved around her birthday. The icing on the cake came with the birth of her first great-grandchild in June 2018.



In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and brother, Jack Goebel. She is survived by a loving family including sister, Marilyn Parker and husband Bruce of New Braunfels; son, Richard R. Brown, Jr. of Tyler; daughter, Karen Brown Wallace and husband Bill of Tyler; grandchildren, Ben Wallace of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Annie Wallace Burch of Tyler; great-grandchild Mary Wallace Burch of Tyler; special friend, Miriam Rodriguez of Brownsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials in honor of Patricia Brown may be made to The Building Fund at St. Mary Magdalene. Please make checks to: A Home For All God's People, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 18221 FM 2493, Flint, TX, 75762.



