Funeral services for Patricia (Pat) Blank, 79, of Rusk are scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Rusk with Pastor Brian Grimes officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Pat passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Pat is survived by her husband John E Blank of Rusk; daughters JoAnn Spurgeon and husband John of Vinita, OK, Deborah Blank of the home and Lisa Stoos and husband Jim of Groves; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one brother D.W. Rogers and wife Sidona of Canyon.
She was preceded in death by her parents Temple and Aline Rogers.
Pat was born in Dublin, Texas. She lived most of her life in Abilene. She worked in property management. Pat was a fifty year member of Eastern Star, Queen Esther #833 in Abilene and Jacksonville #377.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Rusk.
Contributions can be made in Pat's honor to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and East Texas Hospice.
Lloyd James Funeral Home
1011 East First Street
Tyler, TX 757013308
(903) 597-6611
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019