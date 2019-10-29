Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Anne McDonald passed peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 82.



Pat was born in Dallas on September 5, 1937 to the late Harold Zschach and Elizabeth Sellers Zschach. Pat graduated from San Angelo Central High School, and then attended Sul Ross State University, where she met her future husband, G.W. ("Mike") McDonald. The two wed in Tyler in 1959.



Known to her grandchildren as Mimi, Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved cooking and flowers and was a master at making her home a place of welcoming beauty and comfort for all who entered.



Pat is preceded in death by her husband Mike and survived by children Mary McDonald Lowe, Judith Anne Wolters and husband Bryan, Warren McDonald and wife Martha; grandchildren Mary Cagle Redinger, Henry Lowe, Brendan Wolters, Brandt Wolters, and Andrew McDonald; and great-granddaughter Katelyn Redinger, as well as sister Judy McKenna and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pat was much loved and will be missed by all.



Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery Friday, November 1, at 3:30 p.m.



Memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church or Hospice of East Texas.



