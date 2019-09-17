Patricia was born on March 18, 1936 to Ernest and Kathleen Holland in Fargo, TX and went to be with our Lord on September 15, 2019.
She is proceeded in death by her parents as well as her son, James O. Stanley, III. She leaves behind her love of 62 years, James Stanley Jr.; 2 daughters Jill Lyons of New Orleans and Jennifer Thompson of Tyler; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Hospice of East Texas for being an angel for our Mother and Briarcliff for being daily caregivers the last several months.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Glenwood Church of Christ with Dr. James Thompson officiating.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019