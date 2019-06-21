A private family service will be held for Patricia Pickard at a later date.
Patricia Ann McGee Pickard was born May 22, 1932 in Van Zandt County to the late G. L. McGee and Ora Fisher McGee. She had been a resident of Van for 40 years, formerly living in Weslaco. She worked as a secretary for the City of Tyler for many years. Ms. Pickard passed away at the age of 87 on June 6, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Larry Pickard, Laura Pickard, Les Pickard and Laine Pickard; sister, Jerrene Hodge and Ann Harbour; and two grandchildren, Devon and Logan Pickard.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 21, 2019