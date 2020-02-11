Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Patricia Strother, age 77, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020. Mary was born August 25, 1942 to Nelson Phelps Chesnutt and Mary Gertrude Chesnutt in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas.



Pat was a beloved wife, mother and friend who loved her family more than anything. Pat and her husband Richard were avid members of their church, Rose Heights. Together they supported Outreach Christian Fellowship and other foreign missions as well many other charitable organizations. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting. Pat will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Phelps and Gertrude Chesnutt; brother, Robert Chesnutt and daughter, Patricia Susan Allen. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Strother; son, Richard Strother II; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren



A time of visitation for Mary will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 W, Tyler, Texas 75704. A celebration of her life will occur Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home



