Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Pamela Lane Grubbs, age 80 of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on November 22, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Pam passed away on November 18, 2019 in Tyler. She was born on June 21, 1939 in Houston, Texas to the late John Wesley Lane and Ruth "Honey" Lane.



After graduating Tyler High School in 1957, she completed an Associates Degree at Texas Tech University. She worked in television for 27 years. In 1994 she returned to Tyler to care for her ill mother. She later pursued a 2nd career working as an administrative assistant for a clinical neuropsychologist.



Pam always loved her work. She had a zest for life, a sassy mouth and was always on-the-go. Her hobbies included shopping for bling, cooking a spread for a holiday or baking a cake for the fireman or a friend and shopping for others. She also had a love for her pets, plants and did we mention shopping. While writing this obituary, we were all pretty sure that Pam would have made our paper look like the red lights on a Christmas tree due to the punctuation, grammatical errors and run on sentences...true to her journalism roots.



Pam is survived by her brother Mike and wife Paula Lane, her son Jon M. Blavier, daughters Mollye M. Parton and Julie L. Blavier, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider adopting a child or senior citizen from



