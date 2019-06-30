Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Gwen Gower. View Sign Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Gwen Gower, age 39, suddenly went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home in Tyler, TX. She was born March 16, 1980 in Tyler, TX to David and Betty Gower. Pamela is survived by her loving parents, David and Betty Gower; her sister, Kimberly and her husband, Chris Pogue; her nephews, Elijah and Gabriel; and her niece, Olivia. Pamela is preceded in death by her grandparents, Franklin and Dorcas Eilers, RoNetta and Buddy Pfotenhauer, and Leslie Gower.



Pamela was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler, TX where she enjoyed acolyting at a young age. She loved helping others, but her passion was rescuing and nurturing animals. Her love for her two dogs, Cheyenne and Shelby, was obvious to all. Many extended family, dear friends, and all who knew her will forever remember her. Family, friends, and others whose lives Pamela touched are invited to her memorial service on Monday, July 1st at 2:00 pm Christ Episcopal Church, 118 Bois D'Arc Ave, Tyler, TX, 75702 with Rev. David Luckenbach and Rev. Matt Boulter presiding. There will be a reception following the service at 3:00 pm.



Memorial donations in memory of Pamela may be made to Christ Episcopal Church.



We will always carry your memory in our hearts



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 30, 2019

