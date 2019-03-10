Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela (Stanley) Bachman. View Sign

Pamela Stanley Bachman, 66, of Tyler, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1952 to J.D. and Juanita Stanley of Tyler.



She is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Juanita; husband, William Bachman; and brother, Ronald Stanley. Pamela is survived by her daughter, Brittany Bachman Cristofoli and husband David Cristofoli of Dallas; son, Brandon Bachman of Seattle; brother, Donald Stanley and wife, Kay Stanley of Bullard; grandchildren, Landry and William Cristofoli; and numerous cousins and other family members.



Pamela's earthly life has ended, and with it, the adversity she faced in her later years has ended as well. She is now walking on streets of gold with some of her most favorite people, finally getting the life she has always deserved. If Pamela could be summed up by three things, it would be this: She loved the Lord with all her heart, her children were the true loves of her life, and she was one of the kindest people the world will ever know. Pamela will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered during a private family celebration.

