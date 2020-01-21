Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Oziel Garcia, age 76, passed away to be with our Lord on Friday January 17, 2020. Oziel Garcia worked at Tyler Pipe for over 20yrs. Oziel Garcia's intimate relationship with our Lord showed in his caring love towards his family and friends. Proceeded in death is his father, Eliseo Garcia, and mother, Senovia Bautista, as well as his sisters, Guadalupe G Morin, Elva Garcia; brothers, Joaquin O Garcia, Guadalupe Garcia, Joel Garcia; daughter, Dalia Garcia; and gdtr, Liritzi Garcia. Oziel leaves behind his loving wife, Maria M Garcia; son, Oziel Jr Garcia; daughters; Astrid Garcia and Imna Garcia; sisters, Irma Garcia and Concepcion Garcia; brother, Jorge Garcia; as well as his grandchildren; Judith, Ilitza, Esli, Inaim, Cassandra, Ivelia, Lizel, Izlari, Caleb, Aliyah, and Rosalin; great grandchildren; Jaylen, Damian, Sebastian, and Alicia as well as loving and caring nephews, nieces, and friends. The family will receive friends at Lloyd James Funeral Home: January 21, 2020 at 6:00-8:00pm (viewing)



January 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lloyd James Chapel (funeral service) Graveside Service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery following Chapel services.



Oziel Garcia, age 76, passed away to be with our Lord on Friday January 17, 2020. Oziel Garcia worked at Tyler Pipe for over 20yrs. Oziel Garcia's intimate relationship with our Lord showed in his caring love towards his family and friends. Proceeded in death is his father, Eliseo Garcia, and mother, Senovia Bautista, as well as his sisters, Guadalupe G Morin, Elva Garcia; brothers, Joaquin O Garcia, Guadalupe Garcia, Joel Garcia; daughter, Dalia Garcia; and gdtr, Liritzi Garcia. Oziel leaves behind his loving wife, Maria M Garcia; son, Oziel Jr Garcia; daughters; Astrid Garcia and Imna Garcia; sisters, Irma Garcia and Concepcion Garcia; brother, Jorge Garcia; as well as his grandchildren; Judith, Ilitza, Esli, Inaim, Cassandra, Ivelia, Lizel, Izlari, Caleb, Aliyah, and Rosalin; great grandchildren; Jaylen, Damian, Sebastian, and Alicia as well as loving and caring nephews, nieces, and friends. The family will receive friends at Lloyd James Funeral Home: January 21, 2020 at 6:00-8:00pm (viewing)January 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lloyd James Chapel (funeral service) Graveside Service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery following Chapel services. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close