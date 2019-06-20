Mr. Ottis B. "Ben" Garrett Jr., 93, of Bryan, Texas passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in College Station. A graveside service for Mr. Garrett, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Mausoleum in Tyler with Rev. Jeff Gage officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Garrett was born February 6, 1926 at the Odds Community of Limestone County, Texas, son of Ottis Benjamin Garrett Sr. and Florence Hensley Garrett. He attended Little Brazos Elementary School and Kosse High School, graduating there in May 1943. He then entered the U.S. Navy and served during World War II from June 1943 to September 1946, with duty in the South Pacific Theater of operations where he was attached to the Amphibious Forces in the assault on the Marianna (Tinian) Islands. After being Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Navy Ben was employed as a railroad trainman (brakeman) by the Southern Pacific Railroad--Texas & New Orleans Division-at Ennis & Houston from 1947 to 1950. He served as a member of the Texas Highway Patrol from February 1951 to March 1955 and was stationed at Brenham, Conroe and Houston during this period.
Ben and Mayme Louise Heflin were married May 9, 1951 in the First Methodist Church, Marlin, Falls County, Texas. When Ben resigned from the Texas Highway Patrol on March 1, 1955, he joined the Internal Security Division of Humble Oil & Refining Company in Houston. Ben was a member of Humble Oil & Refining Security which was subsequently succeeded by Exxon Company, U.S.A. until retiring in September 1983. Ben and Mayme resided in Houston, Dallas, Midland, Humble and Tyler during Ben's employment with Humble/Exxon.
Ben was a member of Marvin Methodist Church, Tyler, AF&AM, Tyler Lodge #1233, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Dallas.
Ben is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mayme Louise Garrett; his parents; two brothers, Jack Garrett and Basil Garrett; and three sisters, Mary Gunter, Faye Garrett and Aylene Todd.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Shelley and her crew at Watercrest at Bryan and two caring and loving angels, Miriam Rosales and Edith Ramirez for allowing Ben to live all but his last month....independently.
In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 20, 2019