Funeral services for Mr. Oscar Charles Johnson, Sr., 68, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in County Line Cemetery, Ben Wheeler, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Survivors include 2 sons, Cedric Johnson and Oscar Charles (Angela) Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Virginia (Charles) Sanders; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11:00 am. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019