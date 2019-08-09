Oscar Charles Johnson Sr.

Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services for Mr. Oscar Charles Johnson, Sr., 68, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in County Line Cemetery, Ben Wheeler, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Survivors include 2 sons, Cedric Johnson and Oscar Charles (Angela) Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Virginia (Charles) Sanders; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Public viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11:00 am. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.