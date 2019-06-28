Funeral services for Opal P. Hill, 89, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Bascom United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Allison Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Bascom cemetery.
She passed away on June 26, 2019 in Tyler.
Opal was born on December 12, 1929 in Smith County to the late Stell and Essie May Pinkerton.
She was a lifelong resident of Tyler. She graduated from Tyler High School and attended Tyler Commercial College. She was a file clerk for Exxon where she worked until her retirement in 1982. She then worked for Weight Watchers for several years. Opal enjoyed arts & crafts, crocheting and playing cards and dominoes. She also loved dogs. Opal was a member of the ExxonMobil Annuitant Club and past member of the Ramblers Camping Club.
Opal is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert "Max" Hill; nieces, Janice Furra, Donna Berstein, Phyllis Christenson, Kathey Holmes, Debbie Adams and Libby Veller; nephews, Mike Hymer, Richard Hymer and Mark Trimm; brother-in-law Charles Hill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elsie Odom, brother, Travis Pinkerton and nephew, Jim Hymer.
Pallbearers will be Doug Furra, Thomas Furra, Kyle Furra, Mike Hymer and Richard Hymer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bascom United Methodist Church.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 28, 2019