Funeral service for Opal McMillan, 72, Tyler will be 12pm, Saturday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Flint with Rev. E. R. Murrell, II., eulogist. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. McMillan transitioned March 17, 2019 in Tyler.
She was born March 21, 1946 in Flint, was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School, and a lifelong resident of Smith County. Opal was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, and served as director of the Pin-a-Sister Organization.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gus McMillan, parents and two sisters.
Left to cherish her memories are: sons, Gus McMillan, Jr. (Shelly), DeSoto; and Otis McMillan (Tanesha), Tyler; daughter, Sharon Choice (Kennard), Tyler; six grandchildren; five great-grandchild and siblings.
John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 533-8341
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019