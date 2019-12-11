Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Visitation 9:00 AM West Lake Baptist Church Chandler , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM West Lake Baptist Church Chandler , TX View Map Interment 3:30 PM Greenwood Cemetery Teague , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Opal Estelle Barger Gibson went to be with her Lord and Savior at age 100 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, with loving family by her side.



Opal Gibson was born on April 1, 1919, in the Cedar Community in Freestone County, TX to W.M. (Mitchell) and Climmie Barger.



Opal was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnny Gibson, son Donald Pope, son-in-law Troyce



Opal was proud to be employed by Texas Instruments for 21 years. After retirement, she and her husband Johnny moved to Chandler, Texas where she has been a faithful member of West Lake Baptist Church since 1979. Opal enjoyed traveling across the United States to all the lower 48 states, Alaska and Canada. She always looked forward to being a snowbird during winter months traveling to the Valley. Seeing the blue bonnets in the Texas Hill Country were a highlight in the Spring. She also went on two cruises after she turned 90. Opal enjoyed playing games, crafts, crocheting, sewing and baking for all her family gatherings. Opal always had an adventurous heart but found her joy giving and serving the Lord at church. Opal's love for her family was endless. She always said that her grandchildren were not loved if they were not spoiled! Her family traditions meant so much to all. The special touch she adds to any occasion or activity she's involved in has endeared her to many people over the years. She is adored by many, especially her family, and all are blessed and thankful to have had her steadfast unconditional love but trust in God's promises that we can rejoice in knowing we will be rejoined with her in Heaven. A beloved matriarch for her family.



Visitation will be at 9AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at West Lake Baptist Church in Chandler, TX with funeral service to follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Teague, TX at 3:30PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to West Lake Baptist Church at 1439 F.M. 315 South, Chandler, TX 75758 or The Hospice of East Texas Home Place at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



Opal Estelle Barger Gibson went to be with her Lord and Savior at age 100 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, with loving family by her side.Opal Gibson was born on April 1, 1919, in the Cedar Community in Freestone County, TX to W.M. (Mitchell) and Climmie Barger.Opal was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnny Gibson, son Donald Pope, son-in-law Troyce Smith , brothers Homer Barger, W.C. Barger, Herbert Barger, and sister Gracie Christian. She is survived by daughters Helen Smith and Glenda Reiber and husband Norman. Six grandchildren, Donna Jaggers-Moore, Darrell Pope, Keith Pope, Tony George, Lisa Clark, and Clint Reiber and wife Kayla, seventeen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Opal was proud to be employed by Texas Instruments for 21 years. After retirement, she and her husband Johnny moved to Chandler, Texas where she has been a faithful member of West Lake Baptist Church since 1979. Opal enjoyed traveling across the United States to all the lower 48 states, Alaska and Canada. She always looked forward to being a snowbird during winter months traveling to the Valley. Seeing the blue bonnets in the Texas Hill Country were a highlight in the Spring. She also went on two cruises after she turned 90. Opal enjoyed playing games, crafts, crocheting, sewing and baking for all her family gatherings. Opal always had an adventurous heart but found her joy giving and serving the Lord at church. Opal's love for her family was endless. She always said that her grandchildren were not loved if they were not spoiled! Her family traditions meant so much to all. The special touch she adds to any occasion or activity she's involved in has endeared her to many people over the years. She is adored by many, especially her family, and all are blessed and thankful to have had her steadfast unconditional love but trust in God's promises that we can rejoice in knowing we will be rejoined with her in Heaven. A beloved matriarch for her family.Visitation will be at 9AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at West Lake Baptist Church in Chandler, TX with funeral service to follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Teague, TX at 3:30PM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to West Lake Baptist Church at 1439 F.M. 315 South, Chandler, TX 75758 or The Hospice of East Texas Home Place at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close