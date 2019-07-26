Olevia (Pettigrew) Rainey (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olevia (Pettigrew) Rainey.
Service Information
John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-533-8341
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitehouse Church of God in Christ
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Mrs. Olevia P. Rainey, 78, Frankston, will be 11am, Saturday at Whitehouse Church of God in Christ with Supt. Noel Caldwell, eulogist. Interment will be at Pine Springs Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. Rainey transitioned July 18, 2019 in Tyler, and was born March 29, 1941 in Whitehouse.

Left to cherish her memories are: sons, Lonzo Jr., Frankston, Clark, Tyler, Ronnie, Mesquite, Eric, Frankston, Deric, Chapel Hill, Michael and Patrick both of Tyler, Kori, Woodlands; daughters, Loreta, Houston and Pamela, Bullard.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.