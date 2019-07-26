Funeral service for Mrs. Olevia P. Rainey, 78, Frankston, will be 11am, Saturday at Whitehouse Church of God in Christ with Supt. Noel Caldwell, eulogist. Interment will be at Pine Springs Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. Rainey transitioned July 18, 2019 in Tyler, and was born March 29, 1941 in Whitehouse.
Left to cherish her memories are: sons, Lonzo Jr., Frankston, Clark, Tyler, Ronnie, Mesquite, Eric, Frankston, Deric, Chapel Hill, Michael and Patrick both of Tyler, Kori, Woodlands; daughters, Loreta, Houston and Pamela, Bullard.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 26, 2019