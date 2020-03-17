Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by her family, O'Leah Henley Gilley went to rest eternally with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born on Aug. 11, 1918, in the former Choctaw Indian Nation of Oklahoma, to P. O. Henley and Lillie Mae Craig Henley. Leah grew up in Henryetta, OK., where she played high school basketball. After graduation, she moved to Texas, where she met and married Cleveland O. Gilley (Tebe) in 1939.



After raising her two children and volunteering countless hours at East Texas Medical Center as a "Pink Lady," she returned to school and graduated with her nursing degree. Finishing at the top of her class, she received the Florence Nightingale Award. She retired from nursing after enjoying 17 years in pediatrics.



After retirement, Leah remained active as a member of Pollard United Methodist Church in the Gertrude Pitts Sunday school class. She enjoyed playing 42 and Mahjong with friends and family. Leah was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, doing needlepoint, fishing, hunting, and anything that contributed to her zest for life.



Leah was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, and her beloved husband. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Terry Gilley, and by her daughter, Martha Gilley. She was proudest of all to be "MiMi' to three grandchildren (the loves of her life), Taylor Gilley, Lindsay Gilley Duty, and Logan Gilley, and two great-granddaughters, Reece Duty and Leah Duty.



Leah, being a retired nurse, would support the difficult decision made by her family to forego a gathering for visitation and a formal funeral service. The importance of doing our part to keep family and friends healthy would be exactly what she would expect of us. A celebration of Leah's life will be held at a time when it will be safe for everyone to attend.



When recently asked what was the key to living to be 101, Leah replied, "Faith and family. I love the Lord, and he loves me; and as a family we love each other." In these trying times, Leah leaves us with the only lesson any of us really need...to love one another. Let us all honor her by doing so.



Surrounded by her family, O'Leah Henley Gilley went to rest eternally with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born on Aug. 11, 1918, in the former Choctaw Indian Nation of Oklahoma, to P. O. Henley and Lillie Mae Craig Henley. Leah grew up in Henryetta, OK., where she played high school basketball. After graduation, she moved to Texas, where she met and married Cleveland O. Gilley (Tebe) in 1939.After raising her two children and volunteering countless hours at East Texas Medical Center as a "Pink Lady," she returned to school and graduated with her nursing degree. Finishing at the top of her class, she received the Florence Nightingale Award. She retired from nursing after enjoying 17 years in pediatrics.After retirement, Leah remained active as a member of Pollard United Methodist Church in the Gertrude Pitts Sunday school class. She enjoyed playing 42 and Mahjong with friends and family. Leah was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, doing needlepoint, fishing, hunting, and anything that contributed to her zest for life.Leah was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, and her beloved husband. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Terry Gilley, and by her daughter, Martha Gilley. She was proudest of all to be "MiMi' to three grandchildren (the loves of her life), Taylor Gilley, Lindsay Gilley Duty, and Logan Gilley, and two great-granddaughters, Reece Duty and Leah Duty.Leah, being a retired nurse, would support the difficult decision made by her family to forego a gathering for visitation and a formal funeral service. The importance of doing our part to keep family and friends healthy would be exactly what she would expect of us. A celebration of Leah's life will be held at a time when it will be safe for everyone to attend.When recently asked what was the key to living to be 101, Leah replied, "Faith and family. I love the Lord, and he loves me; and as a family we love each other." In these trying times, Leah leaves us with the only lesson any of us really need...to love one another. Let us all honor her by doing so. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close