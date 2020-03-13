Services for Norman A. "Chick" Williams, 86 of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service,
1-2 p.m.
Mr. Williams passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Tyler. He was born November 30, 1933 in Smith County to the late Doyle and Veeter Williams. Chick graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1951 and has lived in Tyler most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army in California and Germany. He was a pioneer in the Cable Television industry in East Texas and Northern Louisiana for nearly 40 years. He served as director for various Cable industry associations and received numerous service awards. He ultimately retired in a management position. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
He found much enjoyment in his retirement years hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He most enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports. He was well-known for his fun-loving personality and generous spirit. He loved telling stories and making people laugh. One of his favorite pastimes was drawing free-handed sketches.
Survivors include his loving family, sweet wife of 57 years, Martha Hitt Williams; son, Kyle Williams and daughter and son-in-law, Kellye and Rodney Price all of Tyler; and four grandchildren, Luke Williams, Lexye Price, Blake Roberts and Parker Price.
If desired, the family requests memorials be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701. to view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020