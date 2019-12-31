Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Norma Jean Bradley , originally of Tyler, TX are scheduled for Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.



The family requests friends to join them at a Memorial service for Norma Jean scheduled for 11:00AM at the chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating. A brief reception will follow afterward in the church parlor.



Norma Jean, born June 19, 1929, in Childress, was the third of four children of Verna and Thomas Stewart Foster. Norma Jean lived in Tyler until she graduated from Tyler High School in 1946 where she was a majorette and then attended Tyler Junior College where she was a charter member of the Apache Bells, graduating in 1948. She then attended Texas Tech University. While there, she began dating the love of her life, Stephen "Jerry" Bradley, who was also from Tyler. They married in 1951 and raised 3 children beginning in New London. Later, living in Kermit for 12 years and in Anahuac for 5 years, before returning back "home" to Tyler in 1976.



Norma Jean had a great love for the city of Tyler. She loved the Rose Festival, Apache Bells and the Tyler Azalea Gardens. Norma was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Exxon Annuitant Association.



Norma Jean's lifelong friends were amazed by her remarkable memory with an attention to detail from their school days, often calling her to recall a special memory. She was a devoted mother to her children who loved to cook for them and made her daughter's clothes for many years. Norma Jean loved to visit with her close friends and family. She will be remembered as a great cook, especially her homemade chocolate cake, fried chicken, and her seamstress abilities. Norma Jean loved to watch football games, especially Texas Tech, always rooting for the Red Raiders. She found much joy in keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Left to cherish her memory include son and daughter-in-law, David & Sharon Bradley; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara & Jeff Burgner, all of Nacogdoches, TX. Seven grandchildren: Devon Harbin and husband, Corby and Chrissy Thurman and husband, Dennis all of McKinney; Jill Muggleston and husband, Rob of Colleyville; Joey Burgner and wife, Melissa of Burleson; Holly Hinze and husband, Garth of Nacogdoches; Mark Bradley and wife, Amanda of Georgetown; and Michelle Woodard and husband, Justin of Nacogdoches. Fifteen great-grandchildren: Seth and Jacey Harbin, Jacob, Brayden and Chase Thurman, Luke and Joel Hinze, Knox and Oliver Burgner, Davis, Blake, and Grant Bradley, Jackson and Lincoln Muggleston, and Parker Woodard.



Norma requested special recognition be given to her "Dirty Dozen" friends; the dear friends she grew up with, some since fourth grade. Also, to her many friends in Church Circle #1.



In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stephen G. Bradley; her son, Stephen G. Bradley, Jr.; and her siblings Dorothy Sollinger, Harold Foster, and Leon Foster.



Honorary pallbearers will be her seven grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, 230 West Rusk, Tyler, TX 75701 or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701. To view online, please go to,



