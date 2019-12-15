Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Chandler First Assembly Funeral service 2:30 PM Chandler First Assembly go God Chandler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Boyd passed away on December 13, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.



Norma Jean Harden Boyd was born July 21, 1939 in Tyler, Texas. She was the daughter of John Calvin Harden and Edith Irene Ashley Harden.



She was a long-time member of the First Assembly of God Church in Chandler and served as the church's secretary for over 20 years. Her pride and joy were her kids, grandkids, and her church. Norma also loved her time working in the church's kitchen with the Kitchen Ladies whom also brought her so much joy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; three brothers, Bennie, James and Leon Harden and four sisters, Laura D'Abate, Marie Brown, Doris Gilley, and Katherine Farrell.



Norma is survived by her children, Chris Boyd and wife Melissa, and Reon Fields and husband Jeff; sister, Betty Sue Sullivan; brother Johnny Harden and wife Arlene and sister-in-law Donna Harden; six grandchildren, Jake Boyd and wife Kailey, Joey Boyd and fiance Anna, Chris Stringer, Charlie Stringer and wife Chantel, Colt Fields and fiance Ragan, Jennifer Fite and fiance Mitchell; four great grandchildren, Karlee Fite, Easton Fields, Canaan Stringer and Kaden Williamson.



Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday at the Chandler First Assembly from 1:30-2:30 P.M.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701, or Chandler First Assembly of God at 840 Broad Street, Chandler, Texas 75758.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



You may light a candle or write condolences to the family at www.chandlermemorialfh.com



