Funeral services for Norma Hart Killough, 94, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Dr. Dan W. Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at the Cathedral in the Pines.
Norma passed away on January 9, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born on August 18, 1925 in Dallas to the late Charles and Ethel Sharp Hood. Norma gave her life to Jesus at the age of seven. She met her first husband when she was sixteen and helped form the Musical Harts, Evangelists who traveled across the United States. During this time, she helped produce hymn/song books for the Musical Harts. She married her second husband in 1958. Norma worked at the International Prison Ministry from 1980 to 2005. She was a lifelong Democrat and avid supporter of the ASPCA. She was a Notable Woman of Texas 1984-1985 and Who's Who in the South and Southwest in 1986-1987 and a member and musician at Grace Baptist Church in Tyler.
Norma is survived by her daughter Melody Darlin Hart; grandson Semie Ray Hart; granddaughter Bridgett Hart; great-grandsons Jonathan Hart and Jeramiah Hart and great-granddaughter Rebecca Hart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Doyle L. Hart; second husband Joe Burns Killough and son LaDolle Gene Hart.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Flowers may be sent to Lloyd James Funeral Home and memorials may be made in Norma's honor to the ASPCA. www.aspca.org/donate
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020