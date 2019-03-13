Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nolan Emerson "Pat" Herrington. View Sign

Amazing Life: Nolan "Pat" Emerson Herrington, 97, passed away quietly at his home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 10th. He was born in Flint, Texas, on February 5, 1922, and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Frankston, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Alice, seven children and two step-children. His children include Diane Tasian (Berge) of Dallas, TX; Rodney Herrington (Denise) of Albuquerque, NM; Paul Herrington (Terri) of Dallas, TX; Patrick Herrington (Peggy Reuther) of New Braunfels, TX; Kit Herrington of Flint, TX; Frank Herrington (Afsi) of Los Angeles, CA; and Mary Mitchell (Stasey) of Wimberly, TX. When asked recently of his greatest accomplishment, he said, "I am most proud of the seven wonderful children I have." He was a strong supporter of his children, their careers, and aspirations. Pat is also survived by his step-son Cody Hogue (Gloria) of Sealy, TX, and step-daughter Romie Szal-Brown (David) of Austin, TX. Pat leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Rose Mary Hardey, the mother of their seven children. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Orval and twin Olan "Abe", and sisters Otha Campbell and Loree Herrington.



During the Second World War, he and his twin brother Abe joined the Texas National Guard when they were 15. They officially joined the Army when they turned 18. Pat went on to become a commissioned officer and pilot in the US Army Air Corp, later becoming the US Air Force, a career lasting 28 years, earning the rank of Lt. Colonel. His duty assignments spanned the globe. After retiring to Kilgore, Texas, he attended Stephen F. Austin University and began a second career managing the University of Texas Petroleum Extension Service located in Kilgore, Texas. He retired at the age of 62 to Emerald Bay in Bullard, Texas, where he was an avid golfer. He remained a resident at Emerald Bay until his passing.



Along with his life-long passion of golf, Pat was a gourmet cook and loved to travel, especially to visit family and friends. In recent weeks, all of his children, many grandchildren, and numerous friends came to visit. Although he had lost much of his strength, the discussions were lively, humorous, and engaging. His quick-witted humor and sharp mind stayed with him to the end. Those who knew Pat, knew a man of impeccable integrity and wisdom, who possessed a deep, affectionate love for his family and friends. To his grandchildren, he was known simply as "PapPap", a trusted confidante, a thoughtful sage, their biggest champion during life's tumultuous waters. Pat never failed to charm a room with a great joke or life anecdote. In the end, he leaves this world a better place. Surely, he has a reserved, regular tee time already set for all of his Emerald Bay golfing buddies who have preceded him. He will be missed but never forgotten.



As his last selfless gesture, Pat has donated his body to UT Southwestern to further medical science. Services will be Saturday, March 16th, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Frankston, Texas, with a Rosary held at 10:15 am and a Memorial Mass at 11:00am; both services will be officiated by Father Ruggles, one of his dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution to Emerald Bay Benevolence Foundation, P.O. Box 891, Bullard, Texas, 75757, or to , , or to a .

Amazing Life: Nolan "Pat" Emerson Herrington, 97, passed away quietly at his home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 10th. He was born in Flint, Texas, on February 5, 1922, and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Frankston, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Alice, seven children and two step-children. His children include Diane Tasian (Berge) of Dallas, TX; Rodney Herrington (Denise) of Albuquerque, NM; Paul Herrington (Terri) of Dallas, TX; Patrick Herrington (Peggy Reuther) of New Braunfels, TX; Kit Herrington of Flint, TX; Frank Herrington (Afsi) of Los Angeles, CA; and Mary Mitchell (Stasey) of Wimberly, TX. When asked recently of his greatest accomplishment, he said, "I am most proud of the seven wonderful children I have." He was a strong supporter of his children, their careers, and aspirations. Pat is also survived by his step-son Cody Hogue (Gloria) of Sealy, TX, and step-daughter Romie Szal-Brown (David) of Austin, TX. Pat leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Rose Mary Hardey, the mother of their seven children. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Orval and twin Olan "Abe", and sisters Otha Campbell and Loree Herrington.During the Second World War, he and his twin brother Abe joined the Texas National Guard when they were 15. They officially joined the Army when they turned 18. Pat went on to become a commissioned officer and pilot in the US Army Air Corp, later becoming the US Air Force, a career lasting 28 years, earning the rank of Lt. Colonel. His duty assignments spanned the globe. After retiring to Kilgore, Texas, he attended Stephen F. Austin University and began a second career managing the University of Texas Petroleum Extension Service located in Kilgore, Texas. He retired at the age of 62 to Emerald Bay in Bullard, Texas, where he was an avid golfer. He remained a resident at Emerald Bay until his passing.Along with his life-long passion of golf, Pat was a gourmet cook and loved to travel, especially to visit family and friends. In recent weeks, all of his children, many grandchildren, and numerous friends came to visit. Although he had lost much of his strength, the discussions were lively, humorous, and engaging. His quick-witted humor and sharp mind stayed with him to the end. Those who knew Pat, knew a man of impeccable integrity and wisdom, who possessed a deep, affectionate love for his family and friends. To his grandchildren, he was known simply as "PapPap", a trusted confidante, a thoughtful sage, their biggest champion during life's tumultuous waters. Pat never failed to charm a room with a great joke or life anecdote. In the end, he leaves this world a better place. Surely, he has a reserved, regular tee time already set for all of his Emerald Bay golfing buddies who have preceded him. He will be missed but never forgotten.As his last selfless gesture, Pat has donated his body to UT Southwestern to further medical science. Services will be Saturday, March 16th, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Frankston, Texas, with a Rosary held at 10:15 am and a Memorial Mass at 11:00am; both services will be officiated by Father Ruggles, one of his dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution to Emerald Bay Benevolence Foundation, P.O. Box 891, Bullard, Texas, 75757, or to , , or to a . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.