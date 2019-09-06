Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Nolan Cooks, Jr. are scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:00 AM Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Hampton officiating and Rev. Perfice Atkins eulogist. Interment will be held in Siloam Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Nolan Cooks, Jr was born to Nolan Cooks, Sr. and Lucille Hampton Cooks on December 1, 1941 in Winona, Texas. He attended Dunbar and Jackson Heights Schools. He was a lifelong resident of



Nolan had a heart of gold and was always looking out for others. He loved restoring and repairing old cars, horse racing and old fashioned softball.



He was married to Mary Jo Toliver and to this union four children were born.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 3 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 great grandchild.



Left to cherish his memory is a loving and caring family; sons Larry Cooks, Norman Cooks and Darian Cooks. One daughter Angellisa Cooks. Brother Simmie Cooks; sisters Jathell Scott and Dlma Martin. Eight grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.

Funeral services for Nolan Cooks, Jr. are scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:00 AM Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Hampton officiating and Rev. Perfice Atkins eulogist. Interment will be held in Siloam Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Nolan Cooks, Jr was born to Nolan Cooks, Sr. and Lucille Hampton Cooks on December 1, 1941 in Winona, Texas. He attended Dunbar and Jackson Heights Schools. He was a lifelong resident of Smith County.Nolan had a heart of gold and was always looking out for others. He loved restoring and repairing old cars, horse racing and old fashioned softball.He was married to Mary Jo Toliver and to this union four children were born.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 3 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 great grandchild.Left to cherish his memory is a loving and caring family; sons Larry Cooks, Norman Cooks and Darian Cooks. One daughter Angellisa Cooks. Brother Simmie Cooks; sisters Jathell Scott and Dlma Martin. Eight grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 6, 2019

