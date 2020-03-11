Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral mass for Noel Scott Largent, 72, of Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, followed by interment at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler.



Noel passed away on March 4, 2020 in Tyler.



He was born on November 9, 1947 in Jacksonville, TX to the late William Pinkney Largent and Melba Sunshine Scott Largent.



He is survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Joanie



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Loel Largent. Loel was killed in Vietnam the day before Noel was sent home from Vietnam. Noel had volunteered to go to Vietnam so Loel would not have to go. Loel had volunteered to go to Vietnam so Noel would not have to go.



Noel reached the rank of E5 in the United States Navy. He attended Rusk High School, Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler. He worked for Exxon USA and ESSO International, spending four of those years in Malaysia. During his time in the Navy and throughout his career, Noel traveled to various countries. He also taught electronics for a year in Kuwait. He retired in 2007. Noel died from a heart-related disease.



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



