Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Nixie Folmar McMillan, 91, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Flint. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday, June 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Nixie was born in Palestine to Wade and Dixie Folmar, the only girl in a family of boys. Raised in Frankston, she became a nurturing person while helping her mother care for her brothers. On August 25, 1945, following his release from the Army, she married William R. McMillan and shortly thereafter moved to Tyler. They were blessed with two children, Laney and Robert. They bought their family home and all they needed were their children. The McMillan family was quite happy in their little white house but when the opportunity came to adopt, they opened their heart and home to Dana. Nixie was a stay at home mom while her children were young and made sure there were homemade cookies and good things to eat. She loved children. After her children were older Nixie baby-sat for a neighbor, Dean Mendez. The family loved him as their own. When his parents Larry and Donna moved to a new home they no longer needed Nixie as their baby-sitter.



Nixie's three children grew up and started their own families and soon the third generation came along. She was overjoyed. She helped raise her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren.



She devoted fifteen years to J.C. Penny's but her expertise in children was needed when her nine month old grandson fell down the stairs and needed her help. J.C. Penny's lost a good employee but her calling needed her so she retired to help her family.



Nixie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Laney McMillan; grandson Robert McMahan and several brothers. Survivors include her son Robert McMillan and daughter Dana Barlow; brother Archie Folmar of Jacksonville; grandchildren Alex (Kate) McMillan, Laura (Billy) Rogers, Kelsey McMillan, Christopher McMillan and Zach McMahan; great-granddaughter Madison Rogers and a great-grandson on the way. Madison held a special place in Nixie's heart because she was her first great-granddaughter. Madison was her little princess. July 6, 2019 will be a very special day she will miss because it is the due date of her second great-grandchild, a boy.



"Mom, MeMe, you are loved by many and we will miss you. However, we will just rewind our special memories and enjoy them again. A very special thank you goes out to her grandson Zach. This last year he stepped up and helped to take care of his MeMe. You did an awesome job, Zach. Thank you."



Serving as honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.



Nixie Folmar McMillan, 91, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Flint. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday, June 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.Nixie was born in Palestine to Wade and Dixie Folmar, the only girl in a family of boys. Raised in Frankston, she became a nurturing person while helping her mother care for her brothers. On August 25, 1945, following his release from the Army, she married William R. McMillan and shortly thereafter moved to Tyler. They were blessed with two children, Laney and Robert. They bought their family home and all they needed were their children. The McMillan family was quite happy in their little white house but when the opportunity came to adopt, they opened their heart and home to Dana. Nixie was a stay at home mom while her children were young and made sure there were homemade cookies and good things to eat. She loved children. After her children were older Nixie baby-sat for a neighbor, Dean Mendez. The family loved him as their own. When his parents Larry and Donna moved to a new home they no longer needed Nixie as their baby-sitter.Nixie's three children grew up and started their own families and soon the third generation came along. She was overjoyed. She helped raise her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren.She devoted fifteen years to J.C. Penny's but her expertise in children was needed when her nine month old grandson fell down the stairs and needed her help. J.C. Penny's lost a good employee but her calling needed her so she retired to help her family.Nixie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Laney McMillan; grandson Robert McMahan and several brothers. Survivors include her son Robert McMillan and daughter Dana Barlow; brother Archie Folmar of Jacksonville; grandchildren Alex (Kate) McMillan, Laura (Billy) Rogers, Kelsey McMillan, Christopher McMillan and Zach McMahan; great-granddaughter Madison Rogers and a great-grandson on the way. Madison held a special place in Nixie's heart because she was her first great-granddaughter. Madison was her little princess. July 6, 2019 will be a very special day she will miss because it is the due date of her second great-grandchild, a boy."Mom, MeMe, you are loved by many and we will miss you. However, we will just rewind our special memories and enjoy them again. A very special thank you goes out to her grandson Zach. This last year he stepped up and helped to take care of his MeMe. You did an awesome job, Zach. Thank you."Serving as honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close