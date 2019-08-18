Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Allen Patterson Harris was born May 11, 1928 in the Sand Flat Community of Van Zandt County, Texas & died August 15, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. She was predeceased by parents, G. Kearby Allen & Della O. Allen; infant son, James Allen Patterson; brothers, Jake Allen, Bill Allen & John Allen; husbands, Robert Harold Patterson, Sr. & Virgil B. (Buddy) Harris.



She is survived by son, Robert H. Patterson, Jr. & wife Nancy of Tyler, Regina Patterson Edwards & husband Lloyd Edwards of Dallas, Debbe Patterson of Tyler, DeAnne Patterson Blackwell of Tyler: stepsons, Virgil B Harris, Jr. & wife Jenks Harris of Dallas & Steve Harris & wife Vicki Harris of Dallas; grandchildren, Robert Harold Patterson, III of Tyler, Russell Patterson & wife Diana Patterson of Tyler, Meridith Hayes & husband Mark Hayes of Dallas, Kearby Herrington & wife Jennifer Herrington of Tyler, Bry Herrington of Houston, Maggie Howard of Houston, Sarah Greenleaf & husband David Greenleaf of Dallas, Taylor Blackwell & wife Laura Blackwell of Lexington, TX, Brittany Powell & husband Clay Powell of Lake Cherokee, Derek Edwards of Dallas, Kimberly Schrantz & husband Tom Schrantz of Virginia Beach, VA.; great-grandchildren, Flint Herrington, Maddy Herrington, Mary Claire Herrington, Riley Hayes, Dylan Hayes, Kate Patterson, Reagan Patterson, Molly Patterson, Paxton Baker, Ben Baker, Nora Blackwell, Emma Blackwell, Jet Powell, Collyns Powell, Thomas Schrantz, Garrett Schrantz, & Madison Schrantz.



Ruth & Harold Patterson married June 28, 1945 and moved to Tyler in January 1952 where they became active members of First Baptist Church. She worked in the youth division for over 20 years. Ruth was president of the Andy Woods Elementary School PTA, Moore Middle School PTA, & Tyler Women's Forum.



They moved to Emerald Bay, Texas in 1973 where she took up golf at the age of 46. Ruth became very active at Emerald Bay serving as president of the Ladies Golf Association, the Women's Club, & the Singles Club. Later in life she joined First Baptist Church of Frankston. She enjoyed golf, mah jongg, reading & traveling. She dearly loved her God, family & friends. Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with Rev. Scott Wiley officiating. A private family burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Patterson, Rob Patterson, Bry Herrington, Kearby Herrington and Flint Herrington. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Frankston, Texas, the East Texas Crisis Center or the . To view online, please go to



