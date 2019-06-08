Nina Jean Parker age 82, of Tyler, formerly of Atlanta, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Tyler, Texas at Hospice of East Texas.
Nina was born October 21, 1936 in Linden, Texas to Wiley and Gladys Harvey. She was retired from Tyler Junior College; a member of Noon Day United Methodist Church and graduated from Atlanta High School in 1955. She had spent many years as a preacher's wife beginning at Laws Chapel United Methodist Church, and Queen City United Methodist Church where she made many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Parker, Sr.; and a son, David Parker, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Parker and wife Christina of Corpus Christi, Texas; her daughter, Michelle Nation of Tyler, Texas; five grandchildren, Jason Parker, Jacob Parker and wife Lauren, Brent Pryor and wife Kassie, Chelsey Pryor, Michael Nation; four great-grandchildren, Louie Pryor, Magnolia Parker, Willow Parker, Parker Jean Pryor; and a number of close cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Hanner Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jacob Smith officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hanner Funeral Service.
Interment will be in Laws Chapel Cemetery.
Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 8, 2019