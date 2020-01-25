Service Information Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman 1102 E. Goode St Quitman , TX 75783 (903)-763-2242 Send Flowers Obituary

Nelda Jane Pollard, age 85 of Jacksonville Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on January 23, 2020. Jane was born to J.C. and Nell (Heflin) Wilson on August 18, 1934. She is proceeded in death by her parents, J.C and Nell Wilson; Husband, Rev. Johnnie Mack Pollard; Brother, Farrel Wilson; and Grandson, Jonathan Lacy Brooks.



Survivors include her son, Farrel Pollard (Teresa) of Jacksonville; Daughter, Debbie Brooks (Terry) of Katy; Brother, Edward Wilson of Winnsboro; Sisters, Kathy Burford (Ernest) of Winnsboro, Becky Skipworth (Phil) of Winnsboro; Grandchildren, Rebekah Udeogu (Ikechi), Daniel Brooks (Jaime), Sarah Ayres (Kyle), Jonathan Pollard (Julie), Jared Pollard (Ginny) and Elizabeth Brooks; and her Great Grandkids, Micah, Parker, Brady, Barrett, Lexie, Emaline, Grayson, Anna Lynne, Mack, and Luea.



Jane's visitation will be held at Lowe Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 P.M. and her service will be held on January 27, 2020 at 11:00 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Mount Pisgah Cemtery.

