A memorial service will be held for Neil McLean at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Tyler, TX.
Neil Howard McLean was born November 19, 1919 in Parris Island, S.C. He had been a resident of Tyler for 19 years, formerly living in Birmingham, AL. He was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Tyler. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a military pilot for 12 years. During WWII, he served as a B-17 Crew Commander in the Eighth Air Force, and later as a Fighter Pilot (F-51, F-86 and F-84). He graduated from the College of Wooster in 1949.
Mr. McLean passed away at the age of 99 on July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Catherine McLean; sister, Jean; and his beloved wife, Sara.
Survivors include his daughter, Dana Woodard (Glenn) of Tyler; brother, Richard McLean of Kansas; grandchildren, Eric M. Woodard of Tyler and Kathleen W. Stokes (Richard) of Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Cora Woodard, Jackson Stokes, Samuel Stokes and Greyson Stokes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 25, 2019