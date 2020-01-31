Memorial services for Nedra Earlee Smith age 77, of Chandler will be held at 5:30 P.M., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Bailey & Foster Chapel with Bro. Lee Evans officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mrs. Smith passed away January 16, 2020 in Palestine. She was born October 18, 1942 in Tyler, Texas to James Hern Parham and Elsie Marie Enix Parham. Mrs. Smith was a member of Westlake Baptist Church. She was employed with Quality Consulting Security as a security guard working at the balloon base.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Lynn Olan Parham. She is survived by her sister Janell Williams of Huntsville, a niece Amanda Ramos and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request for donations be made to the local animal shelter.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020