Nathan Lee Davis age 74, passed away on December 29, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Athens on February 3, 1945 to Newburn and Delia Tolbert Davis.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dan Davis and Jerry Davis.



Nathan was raised in the Cross Roads area and graduated from Cayuga High School where he starred on the basketball team and throughout the district. He later married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Magee and was married to her for more than 53 years. He worked for Kelly Springfield Tire Company for 36 years. He was a devoted member of Shady Oaks Baptist Church where he served on numerous committees. "PoppaNate" as his grandkids called him, will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.



Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ann Davis; sons, Brad Davis and wife Michelle, Brandon Davis and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Madeleine, Hayden, Caroline, and Katelynn; one great-grandchild, Grayson; brother, Mark Davis and wife Ruby; sister, Cathy Bishop and husband Gene; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Bishop officiating. Burial to follow at Post Oak Cemetery.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020

