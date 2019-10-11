Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Viewing 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Whitehouse Church of God in Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Naomi Mackey Matlock of Whitehouse are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Whitehouse Church of God in Christ with Dr. Robert Matlock, eulogist and Supt. Noel Caldwell officiating. Interment will be held in New Hope Congelee Cemetery, Troup under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Mrs. Naomi Mackey Matlock was born December 27, 1927 to Joe Mackey and Peninah Butler Mackey in



In 1946 she was joined in holy matrimony to Fred Matlock, Sr. To this union 13 children were born. She was a homemaker and spent time collecting pictures and family history.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Matlock, Sr., 1 son Billy Matlock and 8 siblings.



Naomi leaves as survivors , sons: Dr. Robert Matlock , Howard Matlock, Rev. Oscar Matlock, Roger Matlock, Fred Matlock, Jr., Charles Matlock, Francis Matlock and Nathaniel Matlock). Daughters: Doris Sanders, Penny Mayfield, Mary Michaels.



48 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon-8:00 pm.

