Naomi Mae (Tuck) Hawes, 72, of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on July 6, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on March 3, 1947, in Avenger, Texas, to the late Betty Lou Tuck and Hardy O'Neal Tuck of Naples, Texas. She was predeceased by her son of 26 years, J.D. Bethard, of Gilmer, Texas, and is survived by her loving husband, Tony Brien Hawes of Salina, Kansas, and her daughter, Amanda 'Mandy' (Bethard) Davis, son-in-law, Mike Davis, and two grandchildren - Kai Parz and Nate Davis of Trophy Club, Texas.



She was a graduate of Hughes Springs High School and lived in Gilmer, Texas, from the late 70's to mid-80's when she moved to Houston, Texas, and Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela. She moved to Arlington, Texas, in 1987 where she graduated with a Bachelors' Degree in pre law and met her husband of 28 years, Tony Hawes. They moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1989 where she worked as a New Home Design Consultant until they moved to Tyler, Texas, in 1998. She was an extremely talented artist and home design enthusiast. She was also an avid reader and was very passionate about politics. Her happiest memories came from a lifetime of 'spontaneous' road trips with her husband, taking family trips to the beach, and spending time with her close-knit family.



Naomi is survived by two siblings and their families. Sister, Brenda, and husband, Gary Bratton, nephew Heath, great niece Haley, and great nephews Garret, and Grayson Bratton of Friendswood, Texas, and brother Sam and wife Ouida Tuck, niece and nephew Rachel and Patrick Tuck of Baytown. She was also predeceased by nephews Brian Bratton and Samuel Tuck.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

