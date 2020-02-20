Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Naomi Corene Kelly Bledsoe, age 100, will be Friday February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home located at 215 East Front St. Tyler, Texas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., before the service.



Naomi was born April 3, 1919 in Kempner, Lampasas County, Texas. She joined our Lord in her heavenly home on February 13, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.



She was a dedicated and loving wife of Dale Hill Bledsoe. They were married 55 years before Dale's passing in 1993. She was a loving mother to her two sons and daughter-in-laws - Derrell Bledsoe & his wife Nelda and Nick Bledsoe & his wife Yvonne and a very special 'Nonnie' to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Naomi was a retired elementary school teacher from Tyler Independent School District. She taught 3rd & 5th grades for 26 years. Her professional attitude and dedication brought many awards, high esteem from her coworkers and touched the lives of many children. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for key women teachers and held numerous offices in the organization over the years. Naomi was also involved with the Retired Teachers Association and served as local and district President.



Naomi loved the Lord and was very active in her church - Westlake Baptist in Chandler. Over the years she taught Sunday School, was Sunday School director, directed Church Outreach, traveled on many Mission trips, worked on committee's, helped in the nursery and sang for many years in the Westlake 'Singin' Saints' performing choir.



Naomi always had a project. She loved flower and vegetable gardening, canning, sewing, reading, scrapbooking, traveling, cooking and projects with her church. In the early 1990's she made quilts for her children and grand children. In 2007 she organized a cookbook of all her recipes and gave copies to all the family. In 2008 she wrote the story of her life - 'I Wouldn't Take Nothin' for My Journey Now' and sold over 100 copies to family and friends.



Mrs. Bledsoe is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dale Hill Bledsoe, her parents - Jesse & Lucy Kelly, sister - Jessie Cowden, brother - Thomas W. Kelly, brother - Ralph A. Kelly, granddaughter - Cindy Bledsoe, grandson - Kelly Joe Bledsoe and great granddaughter - Amanda Bledsoe.



She is survived by her 2 sons and their wives, Derrell & Nelda Bledsoe, Chandler and Nick & Yvonne Bledsoe, Tyler. Grandchildren include - Derrell Bledsoe Jr. & wife Kelly of Tyler, Lisa Bledsoe of Garland, David Bledsoe & wife Becky, Round Rock, Brian Bledsoe, Speculator NY, 8 great grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren; Naomi's surviving sister Norma Lou Beddingfield of Flint, many cherished nieces & nephews, long-time friends Lynda & Charles McQuaid and her wonderful home heath care givers Carmen Hill, Janet Sluder and Billie Zane.



The family would like to thank the staff, nurses & nurses' aides at Petal Hills Nursing Care Facility and Heart to Heart Hospice Care of Tyler for taking care of Naomi.



Memorials may be made to Westlake Baptist Church, FM 315 South, Chandler, TX, 75758 or the . To view online, please go to



Funeral services for Naomi Corene Kelly Bledsoe, age 100, will be Friday February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home located at 215 East Front St. Tyler, Texas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., before the service.Naomi was born April 3, 1919 in Kempner, Lampasas County, Texas. She joined our Lord in her heavenly home on February 13, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.She was a dedicated and loving wife of Dale Hill Bledsoe. They were married 55 years before Dale's passing in 1993. She was a loving mother to her two sons and daughter-in-laws - Derrell Bledsoe & his wife Nelda and Nick Bledsoe & his wife Yvonne and a very special 'Nonnie' to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Naomi was a retired elementary school teacher from Tyler Independent School District. She taught 3rd & 5th grades for 26 years. Her professional attitude and dedication brought many awards, high esteem from her coworkers and touched the lives of many children. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for key women teachers and held numerous offices in the organization over the years. Naomi was also involved with the Retired Teachers Association and served as local and district President.Naomi loved the Lord and was very active in her church - Westlake Baptist in Chandler. Over the years she taught Sunday School, was Sunday School director, directed Church Outreach, traveled on many Mission trips, worked on committee's, helped in the nursery and sang for many years in the Westlake 'Singin' Saints' performing choir.Naomi always had a project. She loved flower and vegetable gardening, canning, sewing, reading, scrapbooking, traveling, cooking and projects with her church. In the early 1990's she made quilts for her children and grand children. In 2007 she organized a cookbook of all her recipes and gave copies to all the family. In 2008 she wrote the story of her life - 'I Wouldn't Take Nothin' for My Journey Now' and sold over 100 copies to family and friends.Mrs. Bledsoe is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dale Hill Bledsoe, her parents - Jesse & Lucy Kelly, sister - Jessie Cowden, brother - Thomas W. Kelly, brother - Ralph A. Kelly, granddaughter - Cindy Bledsoe, grandson - Kelly Joe Bledsoe and great granddaughter - Amanda Bledsoe.She is survived by her 2 sons and their wives, Derrell & Nelda Bledsoe, Chandler and Nick & Yvonne Bledsoe, Tyler. Grandchildren include - Derrell Bledsoe Jr. & wife Kelly of Tyler, Lisa Bledsoe of Garland, David Bledsoe & wife Becky, Round Rock, Brian Bledsoe, Speculator NY, 8 great grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren; Naomi's surviving sister Norma Lou Beddingfield of Flint, many cherished nieces & nephews, long-time friends Lynda & Charles McQuaid and her wonderful home heath care givers Carmen Hill, Janet Sluder and Billie Zane.The family would like to thank the staff, nurses & nurses' aides at Petal Hills Nursing Care Facility and Heart to Heart Hospice Care of Tyler for taking care of Naomi.Memorials may be made to Westlake Baptist Church, FM 315 South, Chandler, TX, 75758 or the . To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.