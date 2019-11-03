Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Torrance Wolfe passed away October 28th, 2019. Born in Texas, Nancy grew up in the central and eastern parts of the state. She graduated from high school and college in Texas before moving to the East Coast where she lived for 27 years. She eventually returned to the Southwest in 1997, making her way back to Texas in 2008 where she lived until her death.



She will be greatly missed by her husband, Curt Wolfe. She leaves behind many family members, including her brother Greg Torrance and wife Junella, her step-son Jeff Wolfe and his wife Leigh, her step-daughter Lisa Wolfe Sidenblad and her husband Ken and her five grandchildren, Mia, Grace, Chance, Haylee and Ethan. Her parents, Jarred and Mary Lou and her younger brother Jad, predeceased Nancy.



Services to be held on November 15th at 1PM at the USAFA Memorial Pavilion in Colorado Springs, CO.

