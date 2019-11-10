Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Summers Locklin died on November 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM, preceded by a grave side service at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Nancy was born in Jacksonville, Texas on May 10, 1934 to James Milton and Mildred Maureen Summers. She was raised in Henderson, Texas and graduated from Henderson High School where she was a majorette for the band. She went on to study at The University of Texas at Austin where she pledged Delta Delta Delta. It was there at a dorm dance that she met the love of her life, Allen C. Locklin. They married in 1955 and moved to Mexia, Texas as newlyweds, then settled in Tyler shortly after. God blessed her with a son and daughter, Chris and Lee Ann, and she spent the rest of her life raising and serving them and their families. Her marriage to Allen was one for the storybooks, with a wonderful mix of love, loyalty, partnership, and faithfulness. They were married for an amazing 64 years.



Nancy felt called by God to serve others and she did so with purpose throughout her life by serving with various organizations such as P.A.T.H., Meals on Wheels, Junior League Children's Theatre, and the Texas Rose Festival. She spent many years tutoring underprivileged youth for after-school programs. In addition, she was a proud member of the Junior League of Tyler, Marion Wilcox Junior Garden Club, and Symphony League. She and her husband Allen founded the National Vitiligo Foundation in 1985.



Nancy was known for her fabulous pepper jelly and sourdough bread with which she blessed friends and family for over 50 years. She was a talented seamstress and could assemble or create anything she put her mind to. Her hobbies included playing bridge with her friends, Texas Longhorn football, playing tennis and golf, antiquing in Round Top, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Nancy and Allen were avid travelers, visiting all 50 states as well as many countries around the world.



Nancy was a faithful servant of God and an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and a Deacon. Her faith in Christ was bold and always growing. Only God knows how many people with whom she shared the gospel, as she did so often throughout her life.



Nancy will be greatly missed by her family, including her son, Chris Locklin and wife Lisa of Houston, and daughter, Lee Ann Loggins and husband Les of Tyler. She was adored by her grandchildren, Lindsey Harrison and husband Michael of Tyler, Claire Harwood and husband John of Tyler, Macy Middleton and husband Mayes of Wallisville, Alyson Locklin of Houston, Ross Locklin of Houston, Blythe and Clay McCain of Tyler, Courtney and Luke Loggins of Tyler, and Lucy Loggins of Nashville. She cherished her 12 Great Grandchildren; they brought her great joy.



The love and care given to Nancy by her caregivers, Esther Milton, Lois Lee, Tameka Billington, and Priscilla Hawkins was unparalleled and will always be cherished by the family.



ILYMTYLTT "I love you more than yesterday, less than tomorrow."



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to:



First Presbyterian Church of Tyler 230 W Rusk Street Tyler, Texas 75701



The Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Boulevard Tyler, Texas 75701



P.A.T.H. 402 W. Front Tyler, Texas 75702







Children's Village 3659 FM 724 Tyler, Texas 75704



Pallbearers are: Ross Locklin, Michael Harrison, John Harwood, Mayes Middleton, Luke Loggins, and Clay McCain



Honorary Pallbearers are: Clyde Davis, Jim Deakins, Wade Ridley, Bill Ross, and Bernie Ward.



