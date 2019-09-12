Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Joann Rivera was born December 19, 1965 to Francisco M. Rivera, Sr. and Maureen (Mayer). Nancy attended public schools in the San Fernando Valley, California area until 1980 when she relocated to Tyler, TX with her family. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1984, and years later, completed her Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Tyler Junior College. On September 23, 1995, Nancy married George O. Crisp, Jr. in Long Beach, California.



Nancy enjoyed traveling: cruises throughout the world and annual trips to New York City were some of the ways in which she spent her free time. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Tyler. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco M. Rivera, Sr. and Maureen J. McNeel, and her husband, George O. Crisp, Jr. She is survived by her son, Herbert Hayter, Jr. and wife Julia, of Plano, TX, brothers Aaron Rivera and wife Mary of Thornton Colorado, and Francisco M. Rivera, Jr. and wife Melissa of Flint, TX. Her legacy most strongly lives on through her two grandchildren, Landyn J. Hayter (11) and Brynn L. Hayter (5) of Plano, both of whom brought immeasurable joy and inspiration into her life.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the CVICU at UT Health and Hospice of East Texas for the diligent and compassionate care of Nancy during her final days.



Nancy's ashes will be scattered in Southern California, the place she always called her home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to some of the charitable causes that she supported and were important to her:



