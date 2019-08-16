Funeral services for Mrs. Mozell Jimerson, 91 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:30 am. The service will be held at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Lawrence Brown serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Jimerson was born on January 5, 1928 and transitioned on August 8, 2019. Public viewing will be 1-10 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019