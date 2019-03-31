Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Wolf Munson Jr.. View Sign

A memorial service for Morris Wolf Munson Jr., 85, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker and Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. The private burial will commence before the service at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Our Lord and Savior called Morris home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born May 3, 1933 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Morris Wolf Munson Sr. and Willie Watson Munson.



Morris was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church. He graduated from Southwestern Louisiana University with a BS in Education and Mississippi College with a Masters of Education. He was a school teacher for 12 years and a business man for 20 years. He was an avid fisherman who loved wood working and all sports, especially baseball.



He was devoted to his family and is survived by his loving wife, Eva: their three children, Carole, Richard and Aimee and two grandchildren, Jordan and Ian.



Honorary pallbearers will be the ushers at the early service at Marvin United Methodist Church.



If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702.



7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

