Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008

A memorial service for Monica S. Birdsong, age 79, of Tyler, is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler with Rev. Jay Riley officiating. A reception will follow at Willow Brook Country Club.



Monica passed away on August 29, 2019 in Tyler after a long battle with Alzheimer's and cancer. She was born in Plainview, Texas on February 4, 1940 to Dahma and Leland Terrell.



Monica was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband, Billy H. Birdsong. She is survived by her brother, Donald Lee Terrell and his wife Corkey of Plainview, Texas; sister, Carmyn Terrell Walker and husband Sonny of Plainview, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Lindsey and Lynette Birdsong, of Tyler; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Leigh Birdsong of Plano, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Luci Birdsong, of Lubbock, Texas; and six grandchildren, Nichole, Jordan, Erin, Chase, Elissa, and Shelby.



Monica graduated from Plainview High School and attended Texas Tech University. She was raised in Plainview Texas, and lived in Hobbs, NM, Lubbock, Tyler, Waco, Elm Mott and Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was a devoted Baptist and was a long-time member of Elm Mott First Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church, in Sulphur Springs. She always had a positive outlook on life and never had a bad thing to say about folks.



Monica worked as controller/bookkeeper for a number of businesses, retiring from Agriland in Sulphur Springs. She was also an independent distributor for Con Stan Products for many years while she was managing a household with 3 boys and her husband. She supported Bill in running and operating various independent businesses.



Monica was a fantastic mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She made a special effort to get to know each of her grandchildren and had them spend time with her and took them on trips. She attended countless band concerts, basketball, football and baseball games for her sons and later soccer and volleyball games for grandchildren. She loved the family vacation trips in the camper to the mountains and the many trips to lakes in Texas. She water skied for many years finally quitting when she was in early 60's. She was a fan of Texas Tech and Texas A&M football.



Monica had a gentle spirit and always spoke gently and kindly, she will be greatly missed. She is in the best place now and reunited with Bill, her parents and many friends



The family would like to thank a number care givers including, Eric Smith, MD, Sasha Strain, MD, the staff at Atria Copeland, Oak Hills Terrace and Hospice of East Texas.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County in Tyler, 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, TX 75701.



