Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Rene Perkins Dillingham. View Sign

Jan. 12, 1976 - Feb. 10, 2019



The Queen of loving those that she came in contact with passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.



A celebration of life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.



Monica was born January 12, 1976 in Athens. She was a graduate of Athens High School and then earned a degree from Trinity Valley. Monica then went to work for Outback Steakhouse in Tyler. With her get it done attitude and work ethic, she earned her own proprietorship of the Outback Steakhouse in Waco.



Monica is the loving wife of Randy Dillingham and the all boy Mom of Randon and Jackson Dillingham. Additional survivors include her mother, Sonita Perkins of Waco; her father, Bob Perkins of Dolores, Colorado; sister, Jerrica Nunnelee of Waco; brother, Bobby Perkins of Athens; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Monica's memory to the Waco Goodfellas in care of Kyle Wollard, Treasurer, 505 Keys Creek Dr. Waco, TX 76708



Thoughts and memories may be shared at

Jan. 12, 1976 - Feb. 10, 2019The Queen of loving those that she came in contact with passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.A celebration of life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.Monica was born January 12, 1976 in Athens. She was a graduate of Athens High School and then earned a degree from Trinity Valley. Monica then went to work for Outback Steakhouse in Tyler. With her get it done attitude and work ethic, she earned her own proprietorship of the Outback Steakhouse in Waco.Monica is the loving wife of Randy Dillingham and the all boy Mom of Randon and Jackson Dillingham. Additional survivors include her mother, Sonita Perkins of Waco; her father, Bob Perkins of Dolores, Colorado; sister, Jerrica Nunnelee of Waco; brother, Bobby Perkins of Athens; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Monica's memory to the Waco Goodfellas in care of Kyle Wollard, Treasurer, 505 Keys Creek Dr. Waco, TX 76708Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com Funeral Home Lake Shore Funeral Home

5201 Steinbeck Bend

Waco , TX 76708

(254) 752-5900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close