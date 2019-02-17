Jan. 12, 1976 - Feb. 10, 2019
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Rene Perkins Dillingham.
The Queen of loving those that she came in contact with passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.
Monica was born January 12, 1976 in Athens. She was a graduate of Athens High School and then earned a degree from Trinity Valley. Monica then went to work for Outback Steakhouse in Tyler. With her get it done attitude and work ethic, she earned her own proprietorship of the Outback Steakhouse in Waco.
Monica is the loving wife of Randy Dillingham and the all boy Mom of Randon and Jackson Dillingham. Additional survivors include her mother, Sonita Perkins of Waco; her father, Bob Perkins of Dolores, Colorado; sister, Jerrica Nunnelee of Waco; brother, Bobby Perkins of Athens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Monica's memory to the Waco Goodfellas in care of Kyle Wollard, Treasurer, 505 Keys Creek Dr. Waco, TX 76708
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX 76708
(254) 752-5900
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019