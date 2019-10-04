Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Molly Susan Strudwick Sumrow was born to Pat and Don Strudwick on June 22, 1965 in Muskegon, Michigan. The family moved to Tyler in 1973. This is where Molly began a life course leading to a remarkable career.



Early in her school life it was obvious Molly loved to dance and perform. She did both as a member of the Robert E. Lee Southern Belles and then with the world-renowned Kilgore College Rangerettes.



Molly began her post high school education at Kilgore College and ultimately finished at UT Arlington with a degree in accounting. She was almost immediately identified as someone to watch and went to Houston with Exxon-Mobil. After a series of assignments in the oil and gas industry, Molly was hired by J.P. Morgan and given responsibility for the natural gas division of the global commodities segment of their operations in North America.



To say Molly was good at her job is a gross understatement. She leaves behind a cadre of professionals in Houston who will attest as to how good she really was.



Molly was determined to help in the work place any way she could. She encouraged others by helping them learn their jobs and hone their skills. She would step back while others took a bow. She would work extra hours to complete reports. At the office she was first in and last out. A true professional. Molly was an industry innovator. She was part of the team which designed computer software that is still in use today. Her work was her life and she loved every moment.



Molly loved animals and adored cats in particular. She also volunteered at the Houston SPCA whenever her busy schedule would allow. She was also an avid supporter of Providence House and Emily's Place.



To us, there is one word to describe Molly's persona....VIBRANT! When Molly came into the room there was a glow not there before. Her positive attitude, her enthusiasm for whatever had to be done, and her enduring smile we have already missed. How lucky we were to have had her in our lives.



Molly is survived by her mother and stepdad, Pat and Dr. Tom Fernandez; sisters, Anne Hagan and husband Grady, Vivian Mays and husband Ron, Liz Zales and husband Jim, Amy Moser and husband Evan; niece, Sarah Mays and daughter Hannah; nephews, Logan Moser and wife Mary, Craig Moser and wife Mariah, all of Tyler; nephews, Mark Hagan and wife Edie, Lance Hagan and wife Jody and Seth Moser and wife Melinda, all of Dallas.



There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday October 6, 2019 at the Stewart Family Funeral Home followed by a reception also at the funeral home.



If desired memorials may be made to SPCA of Houston, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024, SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, TX 75713, Emily's Place of Plano, P.O. Box 860911, Plano, TX 75074 or Harris County Pets at



