Funeral services for Mitchell Lee Kennedy, age 31, of Lindale, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Bro. Mike Renfro officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Mitchell died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in a Tyler hospital. He was born on May 24, 1988 in Tyler, Texas to Lynn Delane and Ramona Jean (Royle) Kennedy. Mitchell was a store manager for Paradise Vapor and was a member of the Swan-Wood Springs Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Lee Kennedy; grandmother, Florence Royle; and uncle, Wayne Royle. Mitchell is survived by his loving parents, Lynn & Ramona Kennedy of Lindale, Texas; sister, Christina Kennedy Holt and husband, Justin of Whitehouse, Texas; grandmother, Wilma Kennedy of Lindale, Texas; grandfather, Gene Royle of Swan, Texas; niece, Caelyn Holt and nephew, Jackson Holt; and his family at Paradise Vapor. Serving as pallbearers will be Leighton Kennedy, Laramie Kennedy, Glen Kennedy, Leland Kennedy, Logan Lawrence, Brandon Tackel, Bob Barker, and Chris Barker.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.



