Services for Mirian L. May, 90, of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Friday March 8, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Chapel with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating. Burial is at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Mrs. May passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Rowlett, Tx.
She was born on December 27, 1928 in Pittsburg, TX to the late Willie and Winnye Ferguson. Mirian was preceded in death by her Husband, Leo M. May, her brother Billy Ferguson and her sister Winnye Jean Horn.
She married Leo in 1954 and has been a Tyler resident since that time. She was a member of Woods Baptist Church.
Mirian is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Jean Beck of Santiago, Chile, son, Terry L. May of Forney, Tx. and two grandchildren.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019