Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Thornton Young. View Sign

Miriam Thornton Young, born January 8, 1957 in Opelika, AL, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 13, 2019. Retired from a career in counseling and testing, she enjoyed spending time gardening and caring for her cats. Miriam had a keen sense of humor with a unique ability of creating puns. She had a special understanding of cats and insisted that she could read their minds, often giving a special voice to each one's thoughts. A lifetime fan of Elton John, she recently attended his farewell tour, gaining a seat in the front row right in front of the piano where she heard one of her favorite songs, Funeral for a Friend.



On December 29, 1981, Miriam married her best friend, Tom. Together they had a son Christopher. She is survived by Tom, Christopher, brothers Bruce and William of Opelika, AL, and two nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Pets Fur People. Services will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday March 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Miriam Thornton Young, born January 8, 1957 in Opelika, AL, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 13, 2019. Retired from a career in counseling and testing, she enjoyed spending time gardening and caring for her cats. Miriam had a keen sense of humor with a unique ability of creating puns. She had a special understanding of cats and insisted that she could read their minds, often giving a special voice to each one's thoughts. A lifetime fan of Elton John, she recently attended his farewell tour, gaining a seat in the front row right in front of the piano where she heard one of her favorite songs, Funeral for a Friend.On December 29, 1981, Miriam married her best friend, Tom. Together they had a son Christopher. She is survived by Tom, Christopher, brothers Bruce and William of Opelika, AL, and two nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Pets Fur People. Services will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday March 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close